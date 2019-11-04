|
Frances J. Besson
Aug. 20, 1924 - Nov. 1, 2019
WARSAW, IN - Frances J. Besson, 95, of Warsaw, Indiana passed at 9:55 am, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw, Indiana. She was born on Aug. 20, 1924 in Kosciusko County, Indiana to Clyde and Elsie (Douglas) Nettrouer. She married John L. Besson on Oct. 30, 1944 in Fort Wayne, Indiana; he preceded on May 12, 1995.
Frances was a homemaker and a farmer's wife. She had also worked in the Kosciusko County Recorder's Office for 8 years and for Bodkin Abstract Office for 8 years.
She was a 1942 graduate of Mentone High School. She was a member of the former Warsaw Wesleyan Church since 1985 where she had been a part-time greeter for 20 years. She always enjoyed mowing and taking special care of her yard.
Surviving are sons, Larry (Jackie) Besson of Ocala, Florida and Lyle Besson of Granger, Indiana; grandchildren, Terry, Bryan, and Kristina; great-grandchildren, Carter, Keegan, and Alicia; 3 step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lillian Meredith of Plymouth, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Elsie Nettrouer; husband, John Besson; and sisters, Beulah Anderson and Shirley Church.
The Funeral service will take place at 10:30 am, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at King Memorial Home, 101 North Tucker Street, Mentone, Indiana, with Pastor Wanda Carter officiating.
The burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw, Indiana.
Visitation hours will be from 5 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at King Memorial Home, Mentone, Indiana.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Pathway Church, 2402 W. Old Road 30, Warsaw, IN 46580.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 4, 2019