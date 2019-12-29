|
Frances J. Enick
Sept. 15, 1924 - Dec. 27, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Frances Jeanette Enick, 95, of Mishawaka passed away Friday, December 27 in her residence at Waterford at Edison Lakes. She was born September 15, 1924 in Highland, IN to the late Anna (Ericks) and John Swart and lived in the South Bend area since 1954. On June 25, 1953 in Highland, as Frances J. Swart she married Frank Enick, who preceded her in 2008. She was also preceded in death by four sisters and seven brothers. She is survived by two sons, William Enick (Beth Newman) of Lawrence, KS and Dale Enick (Carrie) of Baldwin, KS; a daughter, Colleen Terry (Robert) of Elkhart, IN; Frances (Fran) adored her five grandchildren, April Lepore (Ernie), Andrew Terry (Tiffanie), Jacob Enick, Rachael Borrero (Ericko), and Callie Enick; and was great-grandma to Madelyn and Vince Lepore.
Fran enjoyed being a mother and was immensely proud of her family. She played the piano, sang, sewed, and prepared delicious meals. Her strong faith in God carried her through hardships. We are thankful for the Christian role model she was to her family and so many. She enjoyed watching sports, was a dedicated wife, and was a most delightful mother. She was involved with Bible Study, and taught Sunday and Bible School. Over the years she worked for Ford Motor Co., Norfolk Southern Rail Road, was an Avon Representative, and worked for Meade Electric. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and was simply the best, better than all the rest.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 31 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 17195 Cleveland Road, South Bend with Pastor Brad Davick officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church on Tuesday from Noon until the time of the service. The family wishes to thank staff at Waterford at Edison Lakes, Heart to Heart Hospice, and special gratitude to caregivers, Pam, Cindy, Sarah, and Edith for their care and thoughtfulness.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help take care of expenses. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019