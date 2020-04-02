|
|
Frances Joan Avery
Nov. 5, 1926 - March 30, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Frances Joan (Shingledecker) Avery, age 93, went home to her Lord on the afternoon of March 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born at home on November 5, 1926 to Owen Dunning and Ada Mildred (Stillson) Shingledecker. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Owen Jr., Roger Alan, and Loren George Shingledecker; and her sister, Annabell Lee Yaw.
Fran is survived by her husband, John P. Avery of Osceola, her daughter, Janet Tavernier of Battle Creek, Michigan, and her son, Kevin Avery of Mishawaka. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Sarah (James) Lunn of Muizenburg, South Africa, Kate (Rob) Blakely of Nappanee, Rebekah (Adam Shaw) Wells and Adam Tavernier, both of Mishawaka. Surviving as well are eight great-grandchildren: Emma Davidhizar, Madelyn Blakely, Charles Blakely, Shelby Wells, Logan Wells, J.J. Lunn, Hudson Lunn, and Caleb Lunn.
Fran attended Roosevelt, Battell, and Mishawaka High School from which she graduated in 1945. Fran worked as a hall monitor and on the Alltold school paper. She was active in the Mishawaka Alumni Association and on her class reunion committees.
Fran was also a hard worker. She started babysitting and house cleaning at age 10. She also worked at McClellan's five and dime store. After graduation, she worked at Ball Band until 1950, when she started working at Oliver Corporation. She also worked as a hall monitor at Elsie Rogers and Kennedy schools where her children attended. Later, Fran worked for 5 years at Notre Dame's Lobund Lab.
On July 10, 1948, Fran wed John Patrick Avery in Willow Creek United Methodist Church. Fran and John celebrated over 71 years of marriage. After their honeymoon visiting Indiana's state parks, they moved into the basement of their home. After three years, with the help of family and friends, they were able to finish their home on Francis Street in Mishawaka. In 1969, they moved to their current home in Osceola.
When her children were in Elsie Rogers and Kennedy schools, she was active in their PTAs, and in girl scouts and boy scouts as a leader. Fran was active with the North Side Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department since its inception as a telephone call dispatcher, as well as holding several offices in the fire department Auxiliary, including President. Her entire family was involved in the annual Jonah Fish Fry fundraisers for the fire department.
Fran was a long time and active member of Pleasant Valley United Church of Christ in Osceola where she served in many positions including teaching, Sunday school Superintendent, Women's fellowship, and other groups within the church and associations.
Due to the current situation here in the U.S., a private family graveside service will be held for her husband and children with Dr. James DeFransisco presiding. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola.
The family wishes to thank their many friends and extended family for their prayers, help, and food during these last few months. Fran loved everyone and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's name may be made to the . To leave an online condolence for the Avery family, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020