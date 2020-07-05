Frances M. Burmeister
Oct. 3, 1920 - June 30, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Frances May Burmeister passed away peacefully at the age of 99 in her Cassopolis home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She is survived by her loving son, Dennis Burmeister, daughter, Judy Hahn and grandchildren, Jeff, Josh, Stacie, and Sarah, along with 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Frances was born on October 3, 1920. She was born, raised, and passed in the same home she lived in her entire life, on a lovely corner lot in Cassopolis. She enjoyed a life full of travel and art. Frances found her creative side later in life taking up painting, ceramics, organ playing, and even becoming a beautician, all after the age of 55.
Frances suffered a number of losses in her life, but always found a way to move forward. She was raised by her loving grandmother, May Frances. Both her parents were deceased by the time she was 16. Still a teenager, she began dating the love of her life, Frank Burmeister. Frank would wait for her outside the telephone office where she worked in downtown Cassopolis every night so he could walk her home. Frank and Frances married on August 24, 1940, and lived a wonderful life together.
She and Frank eventually became “snow birds” in their retirement years, traveling to Florida every winter for over two decades. Frances retired from BellSouth as a telephone operator after dedicating over 35 years to the company. They enjoyed their sunny retirement adventures up until 2005. Frank, her loving husband, passed away on their anniversary in 2009, but not before wishing Frances a “Happy Anniversary.”
Frances will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She loved a good laugh and would always find a way to make a joke for the people around her. She usually drank around 3 pots of green tea a day and her family would always say that was the secret to her enduring health right up until the end of her very full life. We love you, Grandma, rest in peace and thank you for all our loving memories.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Frances be made to CASA of Cass County (Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children), 120 North Broadway Street, Suite 215, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
