Frances P. Swihart
July 22, 1926 - June 8, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Visitation for Frances P. Swihart will be on Sat. June 13 from 11-1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
July 22, 1926 - June 8, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Visitation for Frances P. Swihart will be on Sat. June 13 from 11-1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.