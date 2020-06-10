Frances P. Swihart
1926 - 2020
Frances P. Swihart

July 22, 1926 - June 8, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Visitation for Frances P. Swihart will be on Sat. June 13 from 11-1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
