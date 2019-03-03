Frances R. Pratl



Feb. 2, 1926 - March 1, 2019



NILES, MI - Frances R. Pratl, 93, passed away at 6am on Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Chalet of Niles.



Frances was born February 2, 1926 in Chicago, IL to the late Frank and Rosa (Pirola) Fruci. Frank passed away in April of 1926. Rosa then, in 1928, married John Yelape and moved to Niles, MI. He had 3 children, she had one, and between them they had four more. Preceding Frances in death was her husband Ray in 2010 after 62 years of marriage; mother, Rosa; stepfather, John Yelape; sisters, Rosa in 1924, Nancy Yelape, Frances Yelape Fickes, and Lena Yelape; and brother, Vito Yelape.



Francis is survived by her brother, John Yelape; sisters, Carmella Wade Rex of Niles and Elizabeth Yelape Myers of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.



Frances graduated from Niles High School in 1944. On April 24, 1948 she married Raymond Pratl at St. Mary's Church, Niles. She worked at Schwarz News Agency from 1945 to 1948, and Simplicity Pattern Co. from 1949 to 1956. Her last employment was as secretary to Dr. Charles Eades, M.D., retiring after 27 years. She was a member of the following: St. Joseph County Medical Assistants, serving two years as President, CCD teacher at St. Stanislaw Church in South Bend and St. Mary's Church in Niles, St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, St. Mary's St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Mary's Advisory Board, Co-Chairman of Eucharistic Ministry Service which served shut ins, hospitals, and nursing homes, St. Mary's Funeral Luncheon Committee, and St. Mary's Food Pantry. She enjoyed traveling wither her husband both in the United States of America and Europe; many trips were Religious Pilgrimages. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends, and especially time with all her nieces, nephews, and their families.



Visitation will be from 4-7pm TODAY, Sunday, March 3, 2019 in HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles, MI 49120, where a Rosary will be prayed at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, March 4, 2019 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 219 South State Street, Niles, MI 49120. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Mary's Church or to the donor's choice.



