Frances Wojnarski
April 24, 1922 - August 9, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Frances Cecilia Wojnarski, 97, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Frances was born April 24, 1922 in Farell, Pennsylvania to the late Constantine and Lottie (Maciorowski) Kulnis. Frances married Stanley Wojnarski; he preceded her in death on December 25, 1968. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Bayus; and brothers, Joseph & Edward Kulnis. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Ann (Harold) Ballard & Diana (Dan) Hassan; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jerome) Torzewski, Daniel (Jennifer) Hassan, Kelly (Tesha) Snook, and Jerry Snook; and great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Eli, Antonio, Adrian, Jameson, Zachary, Rylee, Brie, and Brock. Frances worked at the Progressive Bakery for 20 years until retiring in 1998. She was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Harvest House, Sisters Auxiliary, and the Rosary Society. Frances enjoyed bowling and playing euchre. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and was known for her Polish dishes. Visitation for Frances will be from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is helping the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204-3509 or St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 2505 W. Grace St., South Bend, Indiana 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019