Franciene Rogers



Feb. 1, 1938 - Feb. 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Franciene Rogers, 81, of South Bend passed away on Saturday, February 23 after a long illness. She was most known as being among the very first employees of the Bob Evans restaurant chain in Roseland where she served as hostess and a daily ray of sunshine to thousands of customers for decades. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic parish. Her passions for Notre Dame football, travel, friends and family were always the center of her life. Born Franciene Julia LePard in Long Beach, California and raised in Seaside, Oregon and Great Falls, Montana, she married Robert L. Rogers on July 23, 1959. She was a devoted wife, mother of James, John (deceased), and Ronald of South Bend; sister to Nellie (Peter) Gapczynski of South Bend and sister to Edward LePard (deceased). She is survived by husband Robert, sibling Nellie, son James (Rita) and grandchildren Austin, Hillary, and Meredith, and son Ronald (Peggy). A memorial visitation is planned for Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Memorial Service at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019