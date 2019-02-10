Francine Felicia



Fielder



July 29, 1967 - Feb. 4, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Francine Felicia Fielder, also known as “Red” was born in Detroit, MI on July 29, 1967 to Franklin D.B. Fielder (who preceded her in death) and Margaret Fielder Pope. She passed away on February 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in South Bend, Indiana. She confessed her life to God and was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church



Francine graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend, Indiana. She held numerous jobs in Detroit, MI at her father's liquor store, Foot Locker, and she was a licensed real estate broker.



She leaves to cherish her memory: her mother, Margaret Pope; grandmother, Vera Lane; and great-aunt, Annie Alford. Loving sisters, Frances (James) Mallory, Katrina Fielder, and Ashley Katrina Pope; and loving brothers, Franklin (Allison) Fielder, Andre' (Candance) Pope, and Ferlando Butler also survive her along with 3 nieces, 5 nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.



Along with her dad, Francine was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Fielder; paternal grandfather, Dezzie Fielder; maternal grandfather, William Lane; and stepfather, Thern Pope.



The Funeral Service is 11:00 a.m., Thursday with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the service at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church, 1620 S. St. Joseph St.



Cobb Funeral Home (www.cobbfuneralhomes.com) is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary