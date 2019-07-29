Home

Francine Felicia "Redd" Fielder

Francine Felicia Fielder “Redd”

July 29, 1967 - Feb. 4, 2019

God had something special in Heaven for you and I thank Him for our time together. Happy Birthday to my

extraordinary daughter. You are missed greatly by everyone you encountered. Thank you to the home care, doctors, and hospital staff who were there on our many travels, and friends and family just showing love and support. I miss your pretty smile, laughter, and how your spirit shined with warmth and love inside and out. We love and miss you always.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 29, 2019
