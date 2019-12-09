|
Francine Long
Nov. 17, 1954 - Dec. 2, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Francine Marrell (Reid) Long transitioned on December 2, 2019 at age 65, at Community East Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.
Francine was born to Adelle Teague Frye and Nate Jackson on November 17, 1954 in South Bend, IN. Granddaughter to Walter and Laura Teague, and the 3rd oldest child and the 1st born girl of her mother's 15 children.
Francine graduated from LaSalle High School in 1974 in South Bend, IN.
Francine Reid married Robert Long on August 10, 1974. Francine gave birth to three beautiful children, Mayzell (Long) Adams, Tyrone Long, and Robin (Long) Garcia.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, sister, cousin, and friend, Francine had a successful progressive career within the IT field from 1976-1998. Throughout her career she obtained several degrees within the IT field. She obtained an Associate degree from DeVry Technical College for an Electronic Technician and Indiana University South Bend for Micro Processing. She then went on to earn her Bachelor's of Science in Business/Information Systems degree from the University of Phoenix in 1999, and then went on to earn her MBA in Business in 2006.
She enjoyed 16 years in Arizona starting in 1993 after relocating from Bendix Corporation as a Computer Technician/Operator in South Bend, IN. She retired as a Sr. Procurement Manager at IBM in Arizona in 2009.
Continuing in her faith, Francine was baptized at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on August 9, 2002 in Mesa, Arizona. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She loved being surrounded by her family. She cherished most of all the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping, playing games on her computer, and speed walking.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mayzell Adams (Derrick Willams ) and Robin Garcia; nine grandchildren: Jazmen Adams, Dayvon Long, Patrick Adams, Saevon Canto, Jhavon Canto, Ivey Long, Solana Garcia, Soleene Garcia, and Tempest Williams; five great-grandchildren: Amara Adams, Zion Smith, Amela Danner, Ace Danner, and Amina Danner; eleven siblings: Harry Reid, Lavon Denise Reid, Anita (Robert) Paige, Vickie Reid, Tyrone Reid, Julie Frye, Tommy Frye, Robert Frye, Timmy Frye, Brian Reid, and Steven (Ashuntus) Frye, Kyndra Reid (Erskine Reid Sr.), Paula Gooch, Bridgitte Woods, Marsha Daniels, Tony Fry, and Darice Modkins.
Francine was preceded in death by her grandparents, Laura and Walter Teague; mother, Adelle Frye, father, Nate Jackson; son, Tyrone Long; brothers, Erskine Reid Sr. and Rodney Frye; and her sister, Roberta Frye.
Services were held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Pilgrim MB Church.
Arrangements were entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 9, 2019