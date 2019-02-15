Services Viewing 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Wake 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM Funeral 6:00 PM Resources More Obituaries for Francine Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Francine Miller

SOUTH BEND, IN - Francine Miller was born in South Bend, Indiana to Odie, Sr. and Dortha (Handy) Miller on July 16, 1964. She was the youngest of their nine children. Francine has one daughter, Doloria. On October 11, 2014, she joined in matrimony with Thierno Diallo.



Francine was affectionately known as “Aunt Franny” by her nephews and nieces, “Vern” by her three besties, and “Frankee” by her Chicago work family. Francine grew up in South Bend, IN graduating from Washington High School. Upon graduating from high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois to attend DePaul University. After graduating from DePaul, she fell in love with the Windy City and made Chicago her new home. Prior to relocating to Chicago, she was a member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church in South Bend and in Chicago, she attended the Church of Chicago.



Francine departed her earthly life on Friday, February 1, 2019 after living with cancer for more than two years. She was employed with the City of Chicago, Department of Family and Support Services for 20+ years. She was dedicated to her service to the elderly, loved her work, and gave it everything she had up until the time she could no longer work. Francine loved eating good food, reading, traveling, completing Sudoku Puzzles, and spending time with her precious daughter and family.



Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Thierno Diallo and daughter, Doloria Ware of Chicago, IL; mother, Dortha Miller of South Bend, IN; and a special aunt, Lillie Farris of Eudora, AR; brothers, Murray and Odie Jr. Miller of South Bend, IN, Donald Price-Miller of Long Beach, CA, and Dana (Lana) Price of Irving, TX; sisters, Rosia Perkins of Hattiesburg, MS, Alice Miller of Indianapolis, IN, Karen Miller of Dallas, TX, Debra Mattern (Marie) of Rockville, MD, Patricia (Murray) Williams of Houston, TX, and Anette Price of Austin, TX, 9 nephews and 12 nieces.



Francine is preceded in death by her father, Odie Miller, Sr.; brothers Charles Sr. and Carl Sr. Miller; her paternal and maternal grandparents; nephew, Darrell “Meachie” Steele; and a great-nephew, DonTarious Kortez.



Services for Francine will be: Friday, February 15, viewing 6-9 pm; Saturday, February 16, Wake at 5:30 pm and Funeral at 6:00 pm. The repaste will be immediately following the service. All at Leak & Sons Funeral Homes, 7838 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL.



