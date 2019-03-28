Francis A. DeNeve



July 22, 1922 - March 26, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Francis “Frank” A. DeNeve, 96, formerly of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His hobbies included working in his yard, garden, traveling, and playing cards.



Francis was born on July 22, 1922 in New Haven, IN as the son of Camiel and Leonie (De La Cluyse) DeNeve. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Anna DeNeve, Magdalene Van Wanzelle, and Clara “Dutchie” Edgerton; and five brothers, Frank, Maurice, Leo, Joe, and Fierman DeNeve.



On February 19, 1949 at St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka, he married the former Naomi A. Replogle. Surviving are his wife, Naomi; two children, Michael (Ginny) DeNeve of Missoula, MT and Pamela (Russell) Burmeister of Edwardsburg, MI; two grandchildren, Bryan (Ashley) Burmeister of Wentzville, MO and Chad (Brittany) Burmeister of Edwardsburg, MI; and five great-grandchildren, Rory, Liam, Logan, Emmee, and Blake Burmeister.



Francis served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific. He was an Electrician with I.B.E.W Local 153, belonging to the Union 70+ years before he retired in 1984. He was a member of American Legion, L.S.T. Association, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Florida, and Our Lady of the Lake in Michigan.



Visitation will be on Sunday, March 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, where a Holy Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, April 1 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka with Rev. Pete Pacini CSC officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola where Military Rites will be by VFW Post 360/American Legion 151 burial team.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or , 50 E. 91st St. Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary