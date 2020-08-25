1/1
Francis J. Klota
1952 - 2020
Francis J. Klota

Feb. 13, 1952 - August 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Francis “Frank” J. Klota, 68, of South Bend passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Center for Hospice in South Bend. He was born February 13, 1952 in South Bend to the late Francis V. and Therese H. (Koszewski) Klota. On July 8, 2000, in South Bend, Frank married Susan Klota, who survives.

Also surviving are his son, Jason F. Klota of South Bend, IN; stepdaughter, Allison L. (Robert) Aldridge of Osceola, IN; stepsons, Christopher Heroy of Southfield, MI and Scott Heroy of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Alexandra Heroy, Alaina Aldridge, and Mason Aldridge; brother, Mark A. (Michele) Klota of Walkerton, IN; and sister, Victoria L. Peak of Muncie, IN.

Frank worked as the head of the maintenance department at a local candy factory for 33 years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Frank and his wife Susan took several trips to Tunica, Mississippi. He attended St. Peter's Church of Christ and was a social member at the Army/Navy Hall. Frank selflessly donated his body to science at Indiana University's School of Medicine.

A Memorial Service for Frank will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 915 N. Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service at the church. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel is assisting the family.

Contributions in memory of Frank may be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 915 N. Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN 46615.

Online condolences can be sent to the Klota family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Church of Christ
AUG
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Church of Christ
