Francis Joseph Drejer, PhD
Oct. 5, 1945 - April 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Francis Joseph Drejer, PhD, 74, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Golden Living Center-Fountainview. Francis was born on October 5, 1945 in South Bend, Indiana to Joseph Francis Drejer and Anne (Kitkowski) Drejer. He had been employed with the federal government prior to his retirement. On September 3, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois, he married Theodora Buchman, who survives. Francis is also survived by his son, Robert Drejer; his sister, Mary (David) Long of Osceola, Indiana; and his brother, Thomas (Judy) Drejer of Florida. The family is planning a private visitation. Burial will take place at a later date in National Memorial Park, Falls Church, Virginia. Francis received his Masters in Social Work from the University of Chicago and his Doctorate of Anthropology from Northwestern University. Prior to working for the federal government he served three years in the Peace Corps in Ethiopia and was a social worker in Chicago. He was an avid reader, traveler, and nature enthusiast. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020