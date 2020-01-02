|
|
Francis Thomas Armey III
Sept. 29, 1953 - Dec. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Francis Thomas Armey III passed away in Chicago on Christmas Eve. He was 67 years old.
Frank was born on Sept. 29, 1953 in Brockton, MA, to the late Charles Raymond Jr. and Agnes Theresa (Dwyer) Armey.
Frank is survived by his husband, Stephen Hayes; and brother, Father Charles Armey Jr.
Preceding Frank in death were his parents; and siblings, Carol and Mark Armey.
Frank belonged to the Southeastern Booksellers Association, enjoyed decorating with his various collections, and being out in the warm air and sunshine. Frank also enjoyed Notre Dame athletics and the Boston Red Sox.
Memorial contributions can be made to the PBS Foundation, 2100 Crystal Dr. Third Floor, Arlington, VA 22202.
Services for Frank will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020