Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Armey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Thomas Armey III


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Thomas Armey III Obituary
Francis Thomas Armey III

Sept. 29, 1953 - Dec. 24, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Francis Thomas Armey III passed away in Chicago on Christmas Eve. He was 67 years old.

Frank was born on Sept. 29, 1953 in Brockton, MA, to the late Charles Raymond Jr. and Agnes Theresa (Dwyer) Armey.

Frank is survived by his husband, Stephen Hayes; and brother, Father Charles Armey Jr.

Preceding Frank in death were his parents; and siblings, Carol and Mark Armey.

Frank belonged to the Southeastern Booksellers Association, enjoyed decorating with his various collections, and being out in the warm air and sunshine. Frank also enjoyed Notre Dame athletics and the Boston Red Sox.

Memorial contributions can be made to the PBS Foundation, 2100 Crystal Dr. Third Floor, Arlington, VA 22202.

Services for Frank will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -