Francisco “Frank” Galicia



April 8, 1985 - July 21, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Francisco “Frank” Galicia passed away suddenly on July 21, 2020. He was 35 years old.



Frank was born on April 8, 1985 in South Bend to Pedro and Kathy (Swisher) Galicia. He graduated in 2003 from Washington High School in South Bend.



Frank is survived by his father, Pedro (Maria); brothers, Pedro (Jess), Luis, Fernando, and Miguel; sister, Asuzena and niece, Willow. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy.



Frank was larger than life and gave above and beyond to any and all, even if he had never met them. His kindness, laughter, and presence were at all times inspiring and unforgettable. He had more friends, family, and even fans than he'd ever believe. He will be missed by all who met him, even for a moment.



Two Memorial services will be held Monday, August 3. An in-person service will be held at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in South Bend at 11 AM. Social distancing and masks are required.



A virtual memorial service will also be held on Facebook Live at 3 PM. Rev. Amy DeBeck of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Elkhart will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The LGBTQ Center at 1522 East Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, IN 46615.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store