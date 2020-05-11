Francisco Medina
1956 - 2020
Francisco Medina

Dec. 11, 1956 - May 8, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Graveside service 11 am, Friday at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel. Visit the website of Palmer Funeral Homes for the full obituary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
