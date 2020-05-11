Or Copy this URL to Share

Francisco Medina



Dec. 11, 1956 - May 8, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Graveside service 11 am, Friday at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel. Visit the website of Palmer Funeral Homes for the full obituary.





