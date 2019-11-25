Home

Frank A. Dolgos


1944 - 2019
Frank A. Dolgos Obituary
Frank A. Dolgos

Nov. 13, 1944 - Nov. 20, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Frank A. Dolgos, 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Indianapolis. Frank was born to the late Frank C. and Frances C. (Biggins) Dolgos on November 13, 1944, in Plymouth, IN. On November 26, 1966, in St. Bavo Catholic Church he married the love of his life, Lucille Murphy.

He survived by his wife, Lucille Dolgos; children, Michael Dolgos and Kenneth Dolgos; as well as his sister, Mary Ann Sobieralski.

Frank proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Sergeant. He worked as a plumber and pipefitter with Local 172 in South Bend.

Per Frank's wishes, there are no services planned at this time. Hahn Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations in Frank's honor may be made to Riverbend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 25, 2019
