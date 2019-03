Resources More Obituaries for Frank Jennings Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank A. Jennings

Obituary



Oct. 27, 1926 - March 1, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Frank was born October 27, 1926, to the union of Charles Elmer Jennings and Agnes Ellen Borror, in St Louis, MO. He grew up in Brookland, AR. By the age of 10, he and his sister Nellie were orphaned and he was lovingly raised in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Griffin of Jonesboro, AR. He graduated from high school in Brookland, AR and married his classmate, Beatrice Prestidge. Frank then served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII, attaining the rank of T-4 and was Discharged Honorably on Dec. 7, 1946. After his military service, Frank expanded his skills in the industrial trades, eventually becoming a journeyman steamfitter. His work took him across the country as he plied his trade, most notably - building nuclear reactors. He retired as a member of Plumber & Steamfitters Local 166 after completing the last years of his career employed by Schreiner's & Son's Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, of Elkhart.



Frank was a provider and dedicated father/husband. He built his family's first home, where he and his second wife, Dorothy (Haney) resided until their ultimate relocation to Hubbard Hill. The home he built in Jimtown is still flourishing under the care of his grandson, Jason Campbell (Rachel) and their three sons.



Frank was an avid gardener who enjoyed harvesting vegetables from his backyard garden as well as tending his greenhouse full of plants. His grapes were always used to produce a vintage of wine as well as jars of Dorothy's famous grape jelly. Frank and Dorothy enjoyed traveling in their motorhome with his sister (Nellie) and brother-in-law, Bax (Hatridge). Branson, MO was a favorite destination for all. Frank received his Entered Apprentice Degree in Freemasonry on 2/4/1954, Fellow Craft Degree on 3/11/1954, and was raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason on 4/15/1954 in Kevil Lodge #944 F.&A.M., Kevil KY, where he was a 50-year member of the Masonic Fraternity. He was also a dual member of Kane Lodge #183 F.&A.M., Elkhart IN. Frank was predeceased not only by both of his parents, but also his first wife, Beatrice Prestige (Antrim), as well as his second wife, Dorothy (Haney). Additionally, a granddaughter, Jill (Campbell) and grandson, Brian Woodard preceded Frank. He is survived by his sister, Nellie Hatridge; and his four children, Elizabeth Hess (Rick) of Middlebury, IN, Michael Jennings (Deb) of Mishawaka, IN, Bill Jennings (Anne) of Buckeye, AZ, and Charles Jennings (Susan) of Carmel, IN.



A deep debt of gratitude is owed to Elizabeth & Rick Hess for all the loving care and assistance they have provided to both Frank and Dorothy over the years. Additionally, the family extends their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Hospice Heartland, the staff and family of Hubbard Hill, Dr. Caroline Hudson, and personal care giver, Barb Baney/Interim Healthcare. A Masonic Memorial Service will pre-empt a formal Memorial Service at the Hubbard Hill Chapel, beginning at 10:30 AM March 9. Inurnment will be at a later date after cremation of Frank's earthly remains. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Hubbard Hill Memory Care or Hospice Heartland. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019