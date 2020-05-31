Frank Anderson, Jr.
Nov. 11, 1923 - May 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank Anderson, Jr. was born on November 11, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri to the union of Frank Anderson Sr. and Lucille Walker. Frank was the oldest of eight siblings, three of whom preceded him in death, Joseph Anderson, Mary Ann Bardo, and Lillie Lacy. He is survived by Bessie Selmon of South Bend, Indiana, Luvenia Nance of Sparta, Illinois, Melvin Anderson Sr. of Sparta, Illinois, and Michael Anderson of Riverside, California.
He departed this life on May 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Frank was 96 years old. On September 11, 1951 Frank was united in marriage to Virgie L. Tender. To this union one son, Frank Anderson III was born. They were married for 60 years. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Margo McCullum.
Frank entered military service in 1944 where he served in the United States Navy. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He was employed by Studebaker Corporation, Bendix, and The South Bend Community School Corporation. He was a head engineer at several of the schools he worked at. When he retired in 1989 he was working at Dickinson Middle School. Frank was a lifetime member of the N.A.A.C.P and life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He leaves to mourn his passing a son, Frank Anderson III (Abigail) of South Bend, Indiana; stepchildren, Sharon McCullum Copeland of Hazel Crest, Illinois and John McCullum (Arlene) of South Bend, Indiana; and nine grandchildren, Frank Anderson IV, Martell Ross Anderson, Kim McCullum, John Robert McCullum, Jillian McCullum, Tia Rouse, Ardis Wilson, and Sheldon Miller, along with many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. He also has a very special nephew, Jerry K. Pope of Los Angeles, California and a special niece, Jo Ann Reynolds of Corona, California.
A special thanks to Raymond Kerr, Jacqueline Rico, and Jose Hernandez.
The family will be forever grateful for the care shown by Dr. Sylvania Atallah and the Hospice team at Harbor Light for the many acts of kindness shown to him during his illness.
Arrangements entrusted to Welsheimer Family Funeral Home. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Interment will be St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
There will only be a private viewing for the family
Nov. 11, 1923 - May 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank Anderson, Jr. was born on November 11, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri to the union of Frank Anderson Sr. and Lucille Walker. Frank was the oldest of eight siblings, three of whom preceded him in death, Joseph Anderson, Mary Ann Bardo, and Lillie Lacy. He is survived by Bessie Selmon of South Bend, Indiana, Luvenia Nance of Sparta, Illinois, Melvin Anderson Sr. of Sparta, Illinois, and Michael Anderson of Riverside, California.
He departed this life on May 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Frank was 96 years old. On September 11, 1951 Frank was united in marriage to Virgie L. Tender. To this union one son, Frank Anderson III was born. They were married for 60 years. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Margo McCullum.
Frank entered military service in 1944 where he served in the United States Navy. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He was employed by Studebaker Corporation, Bendix, and The South Bend Community School Corporation. He was a head engineer at several of the schools he worked at. When he retired in 1989 he was working at Dickinson Middle School. Frank was a lifetime member of the N.A.A.C.P and life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He leaves to mourn his passing a son, Frank Anderson III (Abigail) of South Bend, Indiana; stepchildren, Sharon McCullum Copeland of Hazel Crest, Illinois and John McCullum (Arlene) of South Bend, Indiana; and nine grandchildren, Frank Anderson IV, Martell Ross Anderson, Kim McCullum, John Robert McCullum, Jillian McCullum, Tia Rouse, Ardis Wilson, and Sheldon Miller, along with many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. He also has a very special nephew, Jerry K. Pope of Los Angeles, California and a special niece, Jo Ann Reynolds of Corona, California.
A special thanks to Raymond Kerr, Jacqueline Rico, and Jose Hernandez.
The family will be forever grateful for the care shown by Dr. Sylvania Atallah and the Hospice team at Harbor Light for the many acts of kindness shown to him during his illness.
Arrangements entrusted to Welsheimer Family Funeral Home. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Interment will be St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
There will only be a private viewing for the family
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.