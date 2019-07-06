Home

Frank C. Besinger

Frank C. Besinger Obituary
Frank C. Besinger

June 12, 1940 - June 27, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - On the morning of June 27, 2019 at 11:40 am, after a seven-week battle with abdominal liposarcoma, Frank C. Besinger, 79, passed away at home surrounded by his family.

Frank was born on June 12, 1940 to Frank B. And Katherine (Mazurkiewicz) Besinger of Mishawaka, Indiana. His interest in farming began at an early age, helping his beloved grandfather, Clem Besinger. In 1964 on his 24th birthday, Frank purchased a farm on Cedar Rd. Just a year later he married the love of his life, Kathleen Kuss, on June 19, 1965. Together with their two children, Brent and Bridgett, they would reside on their family farm for 50 years, until their move to Cleveland, Ohio in October of 2014.

In addition to being a 4th generation farmer, Frank worked for 46 years as a machinist. He left a beautiful legacy of honesty, loyalty, and hard work for his children, grandchildren, and for all who truly knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Kathleen, his son Brent (Audrey) Besinger, daughter Bridgett Besinger (Robert Anthenelli); and five grandchildren, Max and Jack Anthenelli, and Alec, Brooke, and Grant Besinger. His brother-in-law, Frederick W. Kuss, passed away two days before him, survived by his wife Carol, Frank's sister-in-law. Willie, Frank's beloved schnauzer, will also miss him dearly.

He was a remarkable man, never to be forgotten and his strong loving spirit will be inside our hearts for the rest of our lives. Services will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Aurora, Ohio, with one hour visitation to begin at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to the or the Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village.
Published in South Bend Tribune from July 6 to July 7, 2019
