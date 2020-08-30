Frank Davis



Oct. 10, 1934 - Aug. 26, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Frank J. Davis, 85, passed away August 26, 2020 at his home in Elkhart. He was born October 10, 1934 in Ridgewood, NJ to John & Mary (Simard) Davis.



He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, John Davis and five brothers.



Surviving are two children, Ken (Teri) Davis, and Carol (Ray) Derucki; seven grandchildren, Ed (Heather) Davis, Katie (Matt) Webster, Emily (Shane) Kouri, Matthew (Emily) Davis, Mitchell (Sarah) Derucki, Andrew (Melissa) Derucki, and Kenneth Derucki, and nine great-grandchildren.



Frank graduated from Central Catholic High School and in 1952 joined the Navy Reserves. He was a member of the Elks and an AA member for over 35 years. Frank enjoyed traveling, kayaking, sailing, snorkeling, shooting, golfing, and bowling.



Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 11 a.m. Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be given to a local AA organization.



Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.





