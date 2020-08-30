1/1
Frank Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Davis

Oct. 10, 1934 - Aug. 26, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Frank J. Davis, 85, passed away August 26, 2020 at his home in Elkhart. He was born October 10, 1934 in Ridgewood, NJ to John & Mary (Simard) Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, John Davis and five brothers.

Surviving are two children, Ken (Teri) Davis, and Carol (Ray) Derucki; seven grandchildren, Ed (Heather) Davis, Katie (Matt) Webster, Emily (Shane) Kouri, Matthew (Emily) Davis, Mitchell (Sarah) Derucki, Andrew (Melissa) Derucki, and Kenneth Derucki, and nine great-grandchildren.

Frank graduated from Central Catholic High School and in 1952 joined the Navy Reserves. He was a member of the Elks and an AA member for over 35 years. Frank enjoyed traveling, kayaking, sailing, snorkeling, shooting, golfing, and bowling.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 11 a.m. Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to a local AA organization.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved