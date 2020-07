Frank G. HagueMay 6, 1938 - July 26, 2020SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank G. Hague, 82, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of South Bend, passed away at 4:18 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, IL.Frank was born on May 6, 1938 in South Bend to Frank and Doris M. (Mais) Hague.He is survived by a daughter, Dawn (Gene) Benson of Grovetown, GA, a son, Todd Hague of Chicago; two grandchildren, Tyler and Trey; and two brothers, Edward Michael (Nancy) Hague and Dennis Lee Hague.Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army.Visitation for Frank will take place on Friday, July 31 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. after the visitation, with Father Kevin Bauman officiating the services. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com