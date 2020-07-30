Frank G. Hague
May 6, 1938 - July 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank G. Hague, 82, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of South Bend, passed away at 4:18 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, IL.
Frank was born on May 6, 1938 in South Bend to Frank and Doris M. (Mais) Hague.
He is survived by a daughter, Dawn (Gene) Benson of Grovetown, GA, a son, Todd Hague of Chicago; two grandchildren, Tyler and Trey; and two brothers, Edward Michael (Nancy) Hague and Dennis Lee Hague.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Visitation for Frank will take place on Friday, July 31 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, where Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. after the visitation, with Father Kevin Bauman officiating the services. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.
Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
