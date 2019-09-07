Home

Frank H. Richmond Jr.

Frank H. Richmond Jr.

Jan. 26, 1955 - Aug. 31, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank H. Richmond Jr., 64, of Palomino Circle, South Bend, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Frank was born to the union of Frank (Sr.) and Christine (Wilson) Richmond on January 26, 1955 in Kansas City, MO.

He was joined together in holy matrimony on April 11, 1986 to Irene (Asuquo) Richmond. Frank graduated from Washington High School and served in the army before going to technical school to receive his HVAC where he met his wife, Irene.

Frank enjoyed traveling on road trips, sports, fishing, card games, and music.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank (Sr.) and Christine Richmond, one sister, Bernice Richmond and one daughter, Tracey Richmond.

Those left to mourn his loss are his wife, Irene, his son, Frank Richmond (III), his siblings, Angela (Claudew) Richmond, Vera Wilson, Amos (Chris) Richmond, and George (Billy) Richmond of South Bend, IN, Pam Richmond and Debra K. Odom both of Lithonia, GA, Albert (Wendy) Richmond of Victorville, CA, Earl (Sue) Richmond of Denver, CO, and Sterling Richmond of Racine, WI, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at New Life Assembly of God, 17106 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635, on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
