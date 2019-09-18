|
Frank J. Scelfo
Sept. 27, 1923 - Sept. 15, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Frank James Scelfo, age 95, of Dowagiac, Michigan died peacefully Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2019, just twelve days before his 96th birthday. He was born September 27, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, one of seven children of Joseph and Ana Scelfo.
Frank served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II, receiving a Purple Heart. He was part of the Normandy Landing on Omaha Beach.
Frank will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by several nieces and nephews including his nephew, David H. (wife, Joanne) Dunbar and his great-nephew, David R. (wife, Grace A.) Dunbar, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine Scelfo; and his siblings, Phillip Scelfo, Frances Dunbar, Josephine Fontana, Joseph Scelfo, John Scelfo, and Mary Scelfo.
Family and friends will gather Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Michigan time) in Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac, Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019