Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery
51841 Leach Road
Dowagiac,, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Scelfo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Scelfo


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank J. Scelfo Obituary
Frank J. Scelfo

Sept. 27, 1923 - Sept. 15, 2019

DOWAGIAC, MI - Frank James Scelfo, age 95, of Dowagiac, Michigan died peacefully Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2019, just twelve days before his 96th birthday. He was born September 27, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, one of seven children of Joseph and Ana Scelfo.

Frank served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II, receiving a Purple Heart. He was part of the Normandy Landing on Omaha Beach.

Frank will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by several nieces and nephews including his nephew, David H. (wife, Joanne) Dunbar and his great-nephew, David R. (wife, Grace A.) Dunbar, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine Scelfo; and his siblings, Phillip Scelfo, Frances Dunbar, Josephine Fontana, Joseph Scelfo, John Scelfo, and Mary Scelfo.

Family and friends will gather Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Michigan time) in Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
Download Now