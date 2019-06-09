Frank Kloski



Sept. 30, 1935 - June 7, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank Kloski, 83, passed away on Friday surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born September 30, 1935 in South Bend to the late Edward and Mary (Wozniak) Kloski. On December 27, 1958 Frank married the love of his life, Angela (Kania) Kloski. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2007. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Gertrude Burko; and brothers, Alex & Joseph Kloski.



Survivors of Frank include his children, Nancy (Michael) Pilarski, Daniel Kloski, and Karen (Joe) White; grandchildren, Melissa (Hunter) MacLean, Kristen Pilarski, Tim White, Christopher White, and a great-granddaughter arriving in August; and brothers, John Kloski & Bernard Kloski.



Frank worked at Gibbs Wire & Steel, retiring after 24 years of service. He was a devoted Catholic who attended Mass on a daily basis. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church Terre Coupe and a member of the Ushers Club. Frank was known for his meticulous gardening talent and undying love for Cleveland sports teams. He was a very dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather.



The family wishes to express their appreciation for the great care provided by Memorial Hospital, Hamilton Grove, Home Instead, Heartland Hospice, and Dr. Janet Galanes.



Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary prayed at 4:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 55756 Tulip Road, New Carlisle, IN 46552 or Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary