Frank Lucchese



May 14, 1939 - May 11, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Frank Lucchese, 80, of Elkhart, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Elkhart.



He was born May 14, 1939 in Elkhart to the late Frank “Cheech” and Marie Grace (Turzo) Lucchese. Also preceding him in death are a brother, Leonard and a brother-in-law, Michael Dibley.



On April 28, 1962 Frank married Kay Kemble at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. She survives along with two daughters, Laura Lucchese of Huntersville, NC and Gina (Scott) Duehmig of Vandalia, MI; two sons, Frank (Tonja) Lucchese and Michael (Tonda) Lucchese, both of Elkhart; eight grandchildren: Ashley, Vincent, Alexander, Michael, Grant, Leah, Keely, and McKenna; two sisters, Mary Lucchese and Josephine Dibley, both of Elkhart; three brothers, John (Kathy) Lucchese and Ralph (Michelle) Lucchese, both of Elkhart and Dr. Anthony (Linda) Lucchese of Las Vegas, NV; and one sister-in-law, Arlene Lucchese. Also surviving are extended family in Italy and Argentina.



“Speed”, a nickname his older brother John lovingly gave him, was a co-owner of Capelli Hair Salon prior to his retirement. After selling the business, he found he wasn't quite done working so he finished his 57-year career at the Mane Event. He was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 1043, and the Italian American Relief Association (IARA). He was also an avid Notre Dame fan. Frank enjoyed making wine, Italian bread and pasta, and was extremely proud of his Italian heritage. He could usually be found working in his garden that he loved to share with everyone. However, his one true love was his family, especially his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. When he wasn't spending time with his family, you could usually find Frank with his “Goombas”.



In anticipation of a large number of people wanting to pay their respects, the family will be hosting a mobile visitation on Monday, May 18 from 4 pm until 7 pm at Center Six One Five, 2707 C.R. 15, Elkhart. Please enter off of C.R. 15, follow traffic routes, and remain in your vehicle. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Those attending Mass will be required to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Frank's name can be made to A.D.E.C. 19670 State Rd. 120, Bristol, IN 46507.





