Frank Marvin May
March 21, 1934 - Oct. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank Marvin May, 85, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Frank was born on March 21, 1934 in Joliet, IL to Frank and Vera (Phillips) May. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret “Peggy” May; daughters, Susan Wozniak and Janet Segety; and brothers, Donald, Albert and George May.
Surviving are his children, Peggy Steffey-Butler (Ray) of Cranberry Twp., PA, Sally Malott (Dennis) of LaPorte, IN, Karen May Davis (Don) of South Bend, Frank May (Tammy) of South Bend, Sherrie May of South Bend, John May of Pottsboro, TX, Ronald May (Laura) of Pottsboro, TX, Jayson Williams of South Bend, and Justin Williams (Julie) of Pottsboro, TX; and his siblings, John May of Berrien Springs, MI, Earl May of Deltona, FL, Mike May of Mishawaka, Bill May of South Bend, Mary Navarro of South Bend, and Rita May of South Bend. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews; as well as his faithful companion and best friend, “Pug” the dog.
Frank worked for Stonebridge Country Club until he retired in 2014.
A Memorial service will be on Wednesday, November 6 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019