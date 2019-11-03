Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Marvin May


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Marvin May Obituary
Frank Marvin May

March 21, 1934 - Oct. 29, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank Marvin May, 85, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Frank was born on March 21, 1934 in Joliet, IL to Frank and Vera (Phillips) May. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret “Peggy” May; daughters, Susan Wozniak and Janet Segety; and brothers, Donald, Albert and George May.

Surviving are his children, Peggy Steffey-Butler (Ray) of Cranberry Twp., PA, Sally Malott (Dennis) of LaPorte, IN, Karen May Davis (Don) of South Bend, Frank May (Tammy) of South Bend, Sherrie May of South Bend, John May of Pottsboro, TX, Ronald May (Laura) of Pottsboro, TX, Jayson Williams of South Bend, and Justin Williams (Julie) of Pottsboro, TX; and his siblings, John May of Berrien Springs, MI, Earl May of Deltona, FL, Mike May of Mishawaka, Bill May of South Bend, Mary Navarro of South Bend, and Rita May of South Bend. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews; as well as his faithful companion and best friend, “Pug” the dog.

Frank worked for Stonebridge Country Club until he retired in 2014.

A Memorial service will be on Wednesday, November 6 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior, in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Private burial will take place at a later date.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -