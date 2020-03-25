Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank McCalment
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank McCalment


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank McCalment Obituary
Frank McCalment

May 14, 1922 - March 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank N. McCalment, 97, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born on May 14, 1922 to the late C. Omer McCalment and L. Marguerite (Aldrich) McCalment in Veedersburg, Indiana. Serving his country during World War II in the Navy, Frank was on a flagship during the invasion of Normandy on D-day, June 6, 1944.

On February 19, 1954 Frank married Marilyn J. Parmer. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. Muskegon, MI was their home for many years; they moved to South Bend 11 years ago. Frank enjoyed tennis, camping, gardening, hospital volunteering, sports, bicycling, riding his John Deere mower, building 2 homes, working on projects in his garage, and time with his family. He was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Frank was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Merrill Fleming and Charles Parmer, and sister-in-law, Sharon Parmer. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Cheryl Bishop and Carol (Dan) Minter; 5 grandchildren, Ben (Amy) Bishop, Rob (Carrie) Bishop, Dan Minter IV, Amanda (Fred) Boothby, and Luke Minter; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Fleming; brother-in-law, Harry (Kathy) Parmer; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health risks, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A family graveside service with Military Honors will take place at the cemetery in Hart, Michigan.

Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to the Niles Adventist School, 110 N. Fairview Ave., Niles, Michigan 49120 and Center for Hospice Care, c/o Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -