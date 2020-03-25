|
|
Frank McCalment
May 14, 1922 - March 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank N. McCalment, 97, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born on May 14, 1922 to the late C. Omer McCalment and L. Marguerite (Aldrich) McCalment in Veedersburg, Indiana. Serving his country during World War II in the Navy, Frank was on a flagship during the invasion of Normandy on D-day, June 6, 1944.
On February 19, 1954 Frank married Marilyn J. Parmer. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. Muskegon, MI was their home for many years; they moved to South Bend 11 years ago. Frank enjoyed tennis, camping, gardening, hospital volunteering, sports, bicycling, riding his John Deere mower, building 2 homes, working on projects in his garage, and time with his family. He was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Frank was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Merrill Fleming and Charles Parmer, and sister-in-law, Sharon Parmer. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Cheryl Bishop and Carol (Dan) Minter; 5 grandchildren, Ben (Amy) Bishop, Rob (Carrie) Bishop, Dan Minter IV, Amanda (Fred) Boothby, and Luke Minter; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Fleming; brother-in-law, Harry (Kathy) Parmer; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health risks, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A family graveside service with Military Honors will take place at the cemetery in Hart, Michigan.
Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to the Niles Adventist School, 110 N. Fairview Ave., Niles, Michigan 49120 and Center for Hospice Care, c/o Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020