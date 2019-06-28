Frank R. Sims, Jr.



Oct. 8, 1932 - June 27, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Frank R. Sims, Jr., 86, of North Liberty, IN passed away at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor, Walkerton. He was born on October 8, 1932 in North Liberty, IN to the late Frank R. and Ethel (Bucher) Sims Sr. On June 20, 1954 in Teegarden, IN, he was united in marriage to Beverly Thomas.



Frank is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Beverly Sims; two daughters, Deborah (William) Carson and Brenda (Robert) Futa, both of North Liberty, IN; son, Gregg Sims and his significate other, Renee Williams of Lakeville, IN; four grandchildren, Gregg Sims, Jr., Tracey Stamm, Jessica Britton, and Nicholas Carson; eight great-grandchildren, Alivia, CJ, Taylor, Ethyn, Easton, Maddox, Liam, and Darrin; and two sisters, Dixie Savoie and Kay (Elwood) Renz, both of Plymouth, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Lydia, Bonnie, Sheila, and Phyllis; and one brother, Charles.



Frank was a lifelong resident of North Liberty. He worked as a press operator for Wells Aluminum, retiring after forty-eight years of service.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home, 202 N. Main Street, North Liberty, IN. Rev. Tim Davis will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery, North Liberty. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Contributions in memory of Frank may be offered to Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 45645 or Alzheimer's and Dementia Association, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 28, 2019