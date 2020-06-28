Frank S. Orisich
March 14, 1923 - March 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - A Mass will be held at 11am July 6 in St. Jude Church. Gathering from 10-11 in the church. Inurnment will take place at 1pm in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude School. Full obit on Zahoran website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.