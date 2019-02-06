|
|
Franklin “Frank” Ted Held
Sept. 9, 1949 - Feb. 4, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank Held, 69, passed away February 4. His father, Ted; and wife, Frances Held preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are: his son, Steven (Anne) Held; and mother, Cecilia Held, both of South Bend; siblings, Pat (Dave) Cossman and Scott (Rich) Held; and three grandchildren, Clayton, Kennedie, and Alexis, who were his world. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, with a Celebration of Life following at Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club. Send condolences at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019