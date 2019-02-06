Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
2310 E. Jefferson Blvd.
South Bend, IN 46617
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Held
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Ted "Frank" Held


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin Ted "Frank" Held Obituary
Franklin “Frank” Ted Held

Sept. 9, 1949 - Feb. 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Frank Held, 69, passed away February 4. His father, Ted; and wife, Frances Held preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are: his son, Steven (Anne) Held; and mother, Cecilia Held, both of South Bend; siblings, Pat (Dave) Cossman and Scott (Rich) Held; and three grandchildren, Clayton, Kennedie, and Alexis, who were his world. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, with a Celebration of Life following at Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club. Send condolences at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.