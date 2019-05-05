Fred A. Vergon



June 22, 1931 - May 3, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Fred A. Vergon, 87, of Buchanan, MI, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at home, where he was born, after a lengthy illness.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Swem Chapel & Cremation Services, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan with David Thompson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11-Noon also at the funeral home. Military Honors will be rendered by the Buchanan American Legion, Post 51 and the United States Marine Corps. Burial will take place in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talons Out Honor Flight, PO Box 280, Portage, MI 49081. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.



Fred was born on June 22, 1931, in Buchanan, to Glenn and Mae Vergon. He attended Buchanan High School and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After the Marines, he worked at Studebaker Motor Co. in South Bend, then Mayhew Machine Shop before joining his dad at Vergon Service Station on River Street and becoming the owner in 1966. On June 26, 1954, he married Joy Freeze in Niles. Fred and Joy also owned and operated AA Vacuum in Niles.



Fred is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joy; sons, Mike (Rita) Vergon of Houston, TX, Randy (Janis) Vergon of Buchanan, Bart Vergon of Fort Wayne, and Craig (Deborah) Vergon of Mishawaka; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Norma (Donald) Metzger; brother, Doyle (Judy) Vergon, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Mae Vergon and brothers, Elwood (Betty) Vergon and Chuck (Aggie) Vergon. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019