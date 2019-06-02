Fred Aichele



May 14, 1948 - May 30, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Fred A. Aichele, 71, of Granger, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at home. He was born on May 14, 1948 in South Bend to Raymond and Ruth (Harrison) Aichele. On September 9, 1972, Fred married Sherry A. Lardon Rosin and she survives. Fred owned and operated Fred's Transmission for over 35 years and was well respected as an honest and fair man. He was a member of the Eagles, Fraternal Order of Police, and the Moose Lodges. Fred is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sherry; his children, Patrick M. Aichele and Keith A. (Tasha) Aichele; his grandson, Slade Aichele; stepsisters, Shirley Quinlivan and Donna Brost; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry Aichele, Robert Hawks, and Harvey Aichele; and his sister, Hazel Slagle. Fred loved and cherished his family and friends and he will be greatly missed. In accordance with Fred's wishes, no services are planned at this time. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's preferred charity. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary