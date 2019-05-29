Fred Allen Thompson



May 10, 1956 - May 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Fred Allen Thompson, 63, of Pagie Avenue, Jackson, MI and formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away May 23, 2019 in Jackson, MI.



Fred was born May 10, 1956 in South Bend, IN, to Roosevelt “Tamp” and Wilma (Phillips) Thompson both of whom preceded him in death along with a brother, Armond Thompson.



Fred graduated from Washington High School in 1976 where he played football. He then attended Upper Iowa College. He worked five years for South Bend Tribune in the ad department and while living in Michigan he worked for Gordon Foods. His passion was creating music, mimicking popular peoples' voices, Notre Dame football, as an artist drawing people, and playing the keyboards, bongos, and guitar. He also was a cartoonist and he created his own cartoon with characters.



Fred leaves to cherish his memory three sisters, Christina (Gerome) Price and Marvella Ford both of Acworth, GA, and Debra Thompson Redding of Dallas, TX, along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019