Fred Baker
1931 - 2020
Fred Baker

March 17, 1931 - July 11, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Fred L. Baker of South Bend died peacefully on Saturday, July 11 at Brookdale of Granger Senior Living. Fred was born March 17, 1931, in Mishawaka, Indiana to Fred L. and Francis (Sieradzki) Baker. He married Lucille (Muszynski) Baker on June 2, 1956, in South Bend, Indiana. Fred is survived by his wife, Lucille Baker and sons, William (Bill) and Robert (Bob) Baker. His daughter, Bonnie Baker Vollmer preceded him in death on May 17 of this year. Fred's son-in-law, Joseph Vollmer of Indianapolis, Indiana and grandchildren, Patrick Vollmer of Bloomington, Indiana and Allison Vollmer of Chicago, Illinois also survive. A Mass with Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 1 at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. For the full obituary, please go to https://www.indianafuneralcare.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
