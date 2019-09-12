|
|
Freddie Mae Williams
March 2, 1933 - Sept. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Freddie Mae Williams, 86, of Clinton Street, South Bend, IN, transitioned into eternal life on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her residence.
Freddie was born March 2, 1933 in Forest City, Arkansas to John and Ann (Brooks) Fleming both of whom preceded her in death along with a son, Glen Williams.
Freddie was a 1951 graduate of John Adams High School. She married Floyd Eugene Williams in Detroit, MI, who also preceded her in death. She worked 20 years for St. Joseph Hospital as a sterile supply technician and five years for Head Start Teacher. She was a member of Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ where she was a Sunday School Teacher, Mother's Board and Kitchen Volunteer.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Donna Marie Williams of Dallas, TX; six sons, Gregory Williams of Jupiter, FL, Gil and Gordon Williams both of South Bend, IN, Gilbert Williams of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Garry Williams of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren, Gene', Ghason, Monica, David, Ryan, Darvana, and Gil along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019