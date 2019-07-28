|
|
Freddie Ricky Ewing
Feb. 9, 1958 - July 21, 2019
KOKOMO, IN - Freddie Ricky Ewing (“Ricky”), 60, departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in his home in Kokomo, IN. Ricky was born on February 9, 1958, in South Bend, IN to the union of William F. and Ora L. (Plump) Ewing, Sr. Ricky was a graduate of Riley High School and later attended Ivy Tech Community College, where he earned his Journeyman's Certification in roofing. He retired from Hinshaw in 2009. Ricky relocated to Kokomo, IN, where he met LaQueta Wright; the two married in December 1999. Ricky is survived by his beloved wife, LaQueta Ewing; and three sons, Freddie (“Lil' Ricky”) Ewing, Tereal Ewing, and Kenneth Wright. To cherish his memory, he also leaves behind his grandchildren, siblings, and a host of relatives and special friends. Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, located at 116 N. Birdsell Street in South Bend, IN. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. and the Home Going Service will immediately follow, starting at 1:00 p.m. Services have been entrusted to ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019