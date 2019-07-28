Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Ewing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Ricky Ewing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Ricky Ewing Obituary
Freddie Ricky Ewing

Feb. 9, 1958 - July 21, 2019

KOKOMO, IN - Freddie Ricky Ewing (“Ricky”), 60, departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in his home in Kokomo, IN. Ricky was born on February 9, 1958, in South Bend, IN to the union of William F. and Ora L. (Plump) Ewing, Sr. Ricky was a graduate of Riley High School and later attended Ivy Tech Community College, where he earned his Journeyman's Certification in roofing. He retired from Hinshaw in 2009. Ricky relocated to Kokomo, IN, where he met LaQueta Wright; the two married in December 1999. Ricky is survived by his beloved wife, LaQueta Ewing; and three sons, Freddie (“Lil' Ricky”) Ewing, Tereal Ewing, and Kenneth Wright. To cherish his memory, he also leaves behind his grandchildren, siblings, and a host of relatives and special friends. Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, located at 116 N. Birdsell Street in South Bend, IN. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. and the Home Going Service will immediately follow, starting at 1:00 p.m. Services have been entrusted to ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our website to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuary.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now