Frederic P. Odusch
Feb. 2, 1937 - Aug. 29, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Frederic P. Odusch, 83, of North Liberty, passed away on Saturday, August 29 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born in South Bend to the late Frederick and Veronica M. (Sabinas) Odusch on February 2, 1937.
On May 16, 1964 in South Bend, Fred married Judy A. Dorogi. Judy survives along with their daughters, Lisa A. (Paul) Hummel and Denise M. (Paul) Schmidt both of South Bend; and five loving grandchildren, Kyle (Emma) Hummel, Ryan Hummel, Adam Hummel, Teegan Schmidt, and Emma Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dolores Strantz.
Fred graduated from Riley High School in 1955. He was inducted into the Riley High School Sports Hall of Fame, having played football, basketball, and baseball. He also attended IU Bloomington and served in the United States Army.
Fred was an officer with the South Bend Police Department and retired as a Detective Sergeant after 42 years of dedicated service. He was also one of the original founders of the Policemen's Federal Credit Union and served as President for many years. He was a member of FOP Lodge 36 and St. Jude Catholic Church.
He enjoyed golfing and bowling, loved attending any sporting event his grandchildren participated in, keeping his yard and property in beautiful condition, and traveling. He and Judy were fortunate to be able to visit and enjoy Hawaii many times. Fred will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his fun-loving spirit, and his never-ending collection of stories. He always had a great one to tell and we never heard the same one twice!
Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614 or Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Friends may visit with the family TODAY, Thursday, September 3, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road. A Funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Daryl Rybicki officiating. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the visitation and funeral service will require masks and social distancing.
