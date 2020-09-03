1/1
Frederic P. Odusch
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederic P. Odusch

Feb. 2, 1937 - Aug. 29, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Frederic P. Odusch, 83, of North Liberty, passed away on Saturday, August 29 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born in South Bend to the late Frederick and Veronica M. (Sabinas) Odusch on February 2, 1937.

On May 16, 1964 in South Bend, Fred married Judy A. Dorogi. Judy survives along with their daughters, Lisa A. (Paul) Hummel and Denise M. (Paul) Schmidt both of South Bend; and five loving grandchildren, Kyle (Emma) Hummel, Ryan Hummel, Adam Hummel, Teegan Schmidt, and Emma Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dolores Strantz.

Fred graduated from Riley High School in 1955. He was inducted into the Riley High School Sports Hall of Fame, having played football, basketball, and baseball. He also attended IU Bloomington and served in the United States Army.

Fred was an officer with the South Bend Police Department and retired as a Detective Sergeant after 42 years of dedicated service. He was also one of the original founders of the Policemen's Federal Credit Union and served as President for many years. He was a member of FOP Lodge 36 and St. Jude Catholic Church.

He enjoyed golfing and bowling, loved attending any sporting event his grandchildren participated in, keeping his yard and property in beautiful condition, and traveling. He and Judy were fortunate to be able to visit and enjoy Hawaii many times. Fred will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his fun-loving spirit, and his never-ending collection of stories. He always had a great one to tell and we never heard the same one twice!

Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614 or Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Friends may visit with the family TODAY, Thursday, September 3, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road. A Funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Daryl Rybicki officiating. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the visitation and funeral service will require masks and social distancing.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Odusch family.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved