Frederick Charles Owens
1958 - 2020
Frederick Charles Owens

April 11, 1958 - May 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Frederick Charles Owens, affectionately known as “Big O” exchanged this life for eternity on May 27, 2020. Frederick was born April 11, 1958 to Robert Hunt and Annie Owens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Collins (Mitchem) Owens, son, Frederick C. Owens, Jr., grandmother, Lou-Ella McCullen, and brother, Douglas Owens.

Frederick was a man of honor and dignity, pouring into the lives of many within his community. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed grilling for his family. He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Annie Owens-McBroom; daughters, Alisa A. Owens and Rebecca L. Owens; siblings, Roderick (Wanda) Owens, Gerard (Sharon) Newhouse, Anita Owens, and Benita Owens; brothers-in-law, Lynn, Rick (Kathy), and Ronald Mitchem; four grandchildren, Dakotah, Rasean, Kamrynn, and Karter; special nephews and niece, Tremaine Owens, Ronald G. Mitchem Jr., and Rochelle (Marcus) Smith.

Family & friends may express condolences on June 6, 2020, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Palmer Funeral Home- West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN, with Minister Dennis Patton officiating. Interment at Southlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Palmer Funeral Home-West Chapel.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
