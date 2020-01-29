|
Frederick Cox
Feb. 12, 1938 - Jan. 27, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Frederick Lee Cox, 81, passed away January 27, 2020 at Golden Living Center-Tanglewood in Mishawaka. He was born February 12, 1938 in Muncie, IN to the late Merlin & Martha (Hawk) Cox.
Surviving are four children, Rodney (Venera) Cox, Raymond (Iola) Cox, Ryan (Erica) Cox, and Edith (Steve) Patton, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.
Fred was the owner of H & F Floor Covering in Mishawaka. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching the Chicago Cubs, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, enjoyed participating in the MDA Golf Outing, and will be remembered as a hard worker.
The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Living Services and Aseracare Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Fred.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no formal services.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020