Frederick Davidson



March 23, 1929 - March 3, 2019



VICTORIA, TX - Frederick R. Davidson entered into rest on March 3, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born March 23, 1929 in South Bend, IN to the late Samuel R. and Garnet DeMoss Davidson. He worked for over 32 years for Model Coverall Service as a Branch Manager in South Bend, IN; and he served his country in the U.S. Army.



He is survived by his daughters: Sharon Ann Marks and husband Harlen; Lisa Marie Thornton and husband Michael; and Linda Kambol. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stacey Edwards and husband Bobby; Andria Wright and husband James; and Harlan Wesley Marks and wife Natasha; his great-grandchildren, Kristan Marks, Shellie Caudle, Elisabeth Marks, Storm Marks, and Joshua Wright; as well as his beloved dogs, Ben and Maggie.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Ann Davidson; and brother, Raleigh A. Davidson.



Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Khiem Vu and his staff, Citizens Home Health, Joseph Snow, Wendy Speigel, David Willborn, Yvonne, Betty, Kitty, Toby, and Ed; and also Chris Bludau from Edward Jones.



Thank you to Hospice of South Texas for your care and support for our Dad; also to Diane Hosey from Dr. Ramatour's office for keeping me posted on Dad's pro-time readings. A special “Thank You” goes out to the Victoria EMS.



A visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Chapel services will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Grace Memorial Chapel beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Green, officiating. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.