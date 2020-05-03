Frederick H. Oppenhuisen
Frederick H.

Oppenhuisen

Sept. 22, 1943 - March 9, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Frederick H. Oppenhuisen, 76, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at The Elkhart Hospice House.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Fernwood Gardens of Buchanan and the Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel in Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Frederick was born on September 22, 1943, to Jacob (Jay) and Ethel (Vander Hamm) Oppenhuisen in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from Hartford, MI High School in 1961. Following graduation he served four years in the Air Force stationed in Glasgow, Montana. Returning to civilian life, Fred worked for over 30 years as an Engineer at Buchanan Steel in Buchanan.

Fred enjoyed photography. He was an accomplished amateur photographer and was well known for his photography of wild life.

Frederick is survived by many members of the Oppenhuisen and Vander Hamm families.

A memorial celebrating his life will be held at a later date.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.
