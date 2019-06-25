Home

Frederick Harman Obituary
Frederick Harman

Oct. 15, 1942 - June 22, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Frederick S. Harman, 76, died June 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at his home after a long hard-fought battle, from cancer.

At his request, no service will be held.

Frederick was born October 15, 1942, in South Bend, IN to Walter and Esther Harman.

He was preceded in death by his father Walter, mother Esther, and 4 brothers, Michael, Joel, Walter, and Anthony.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mahala Jeannine Harman (King); daughters, Tabatha Englehart (husband Timothy) and Shawna Torok (husband Stephen); son, Gary Harman (wife Amy); sister, Ruth Nowakowski; brothers, Lew Harman and William Harman; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Frederick was a kind gentle man, a state certified welder for 35 years, and a volunteer firefighter for 27 years at Penn North. He loved his family fiercely, and made a lasting impression on all he met. He loved the simple things in life, his dog Zeva, bird watching, and time with family and friends. He will be tremendously missed.

Donations may be sent to Heartland Hospice Care, 230 West Catalpa Dr. Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545-8322.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 25, 2019
