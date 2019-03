Frederick “Larry” Harper



Nov. 14, 1931 - Feb. 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Frederick “Larry” Harper, 87, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Hospice House in South Bend. He was born November 14, 1931 in Niles, Michigan to the late Richard and Mary Virginia (Cook) Harper.



Larry is survived by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Harper and four grandchildren, Ethan, Abigail, Emily and Ella. He is preceded by his sister, Martha Jo Defant and family.



Larry was a wonderful father and grandfather known lovingly as “Banta” by his grandchildren. He was devoted to his faith and was a friend to everyone he met.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30PM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 613 N. Center Street, Plymouth, IN. Officiating the service will be Father Craig Borchard. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Larry to Riley Children's Hospital, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019