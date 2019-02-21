Home

Frederick LeRoy "Fred" McKenzie

April 24, 1934 - Feb. 11, 2019

LIPAN, TX - Fred, 84, was born in South Bend, IN to Raymond & Arhetta McKenzie & is survived by wife, Kathleen; children, Beki Jones, Christie Rose, MaryAnne Cavignac, Gregg McKenzie, Karri O'Connor, & Scott Marshall; sisters, Carol Anderson, Barbara Brookshire, Lorraine Bliley, & Kathy Miller; & brother, Curtis McKenzie. He is preceded by son, Larry; sisters, Joyce & Margie; & brother, Bob. Memorial Service is at Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel, Willow Park, TX, on Sat., Feb. 23. Donations to or .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019
