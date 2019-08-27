Home

Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
Frederick R. Finley Sr.


1962 - 2019
Frederick R. Finley Sr. Obituary
Frederick R. Finley, Sr.

April 5, 1962 - August 23, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Frederick Robert Finley, Sr., 57 years old, of Cassopolis and Edwardsburg, passed to his rest from an accident on CoRd 5 and Treva St., in northern Elkhart County on Aug. 23, 2019. Fred was on his motorcycle and an auto pulled in front of him causing the accident. He passed at the scene.

Fred was born April 5, 1962 in Gouverneur, NY, the son of Robert Dick and Gloria Jean (Sawyer) Finley. He moved from Oxbow, NY to the Michiana area over 30 years ago. He currently was working for Midwest Timbers in Edwardsburg as a diesel and auto mechanic.

Surviving are his two sons, Frederick Robert, Jr. (Tara) Finley of Coldwater, MI and Michael Robert (Fiancee-Samantha Whitney) Finley of Newport, NY; and there are two grandchildren, Carter Finley and Allie Finley. Also surviving are three brothers, Robert (Laura) Finley of Calcium NY, William (Peggy) Finley of Edwardsburg, and Matthew Finley of Cassopolis. Family who have preceded him in passing are his parents and an infant sister, Angie Finley.

Family and friends may gather Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. At 7:00 PM the Service of Remembrance will begin. After the service, cremation will take place.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019
