Frederick T.



Heyliger, Jr.



Aug. 22, 1943 - April 9, 2020



HANCOCK, NH -



Frederick T. Heyliger, Jr. died on April 9, 2020. He was born in Concord, Massachusetts on August 22, 1943, to Evelyn D. and Frederick T. Heyliger, Sr.



Fred attended Acton-Boxborough High School and Lawrence Academy located in Massachusetts. He completed his undergraduate degree at Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Michigan where he met his wife, Judy, of 54 years. After studying at the University of Ghana, West Africa, he went on to complete graduate work at Ohio University, earning a Masters of West African History and Economics.



Fred, who had a life-long love of learning, began his career as a teacher. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching middle school students as well as high school classes in Galien, Michigan. Later, he joined the family transportation business in Indiana and continued in logistics for many years. In the middle 1980's, Fred and Judy created and ran a small Bed and Breakfast in Antrim, New Hampshire, Uplands Inn, before returning to Indiana and the family business.



Fred enjoyed traveling, birding, reading, current events, college basketball, and gardening. In retirement, he longed to return to New England, which brought them back to Hancock, New Hampshire, and he began volunteering with several local groups and contributing to the community.



Fred looked forward to times when the family was all together. He is survived by Judy and their three children, Mark (Wendi), Elissa (Thad), and Nathan; and his grandchildren, Cayde, Kiefer, Stephen, William, and Mason.



It is hoped that a memorial service can be held in the coming year to celebrate Fred's life.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store