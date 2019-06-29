Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Kuss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick W. Kuss

1939 - 2019



August 17, 1939 - June 25, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Fred Kuss, 79, died suddenly on June 25, 2019 in St. Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka, holding hands with his wife at his side. Fred was born to the union of William F. Kuss and Dolores (Leyes) Kuss on August 17, 1939. Fred was a lifetime resident of Mishawaka and never had any desire to live anywhere else. He had a remarkable memory of all the grocery stores, restaurants, and shops in Mishawaka. People who knew him would ask questions about where things were; others would call it a “Trip down Memory Lane.”



Fred worked with his father and Uncle Bob at Kuss Bakery until its closing. At a young age he started out sweeping floors and running errands along with his cousin, Bob Jr.



He progressed over the years to be a vacation route driver, route supervisor, truck mechanic, packing bread and buns and anything that needed to be done. On Feb. 22, 1974 the ovens were turned off due to Redevelopment buying the whole block and tearing it all down. Liberty Mutual Insurance's parking lot now occupies the spot. Fred became the owner of Kuss Distributing with the help of his father. They saw each other almost every day of their lives except for the 6 months in Army Reserves Boot Camp at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.



The Kuss Distributing routes were sold to Kreamo Bakery on Oct. 7, 1981 and all the drivers went with them.



Not one to sit idle, Fred went to work for United Limo, driving passengers to the O'Hare Airport. He worked for several owners until they closed their Mishawaka office.



He was a valued employee. Taking a little time off for himself, he received a call from Cardinal Bus Co., located in Middlebury. Would he like a part-time job as a Notre Dame employee shuttle bus driver. Every Tues. and Thurs. he drove his “Pretty Ladies” from the parking lot to their offices and back again at night. Fred loved his job and had so much fun. He treated them to Cutie Mandarin oranges and peonies when they were in bloom. He worked a full day a week before his passing.



Fred was a 1958 graduate of MHS and loved his time there with all his good friends. He always said that the Class of 58 was the very best, always attending every class reunion and summer and Christmas get togethers. Such good times and memories.



Fred bought a Harley Road King Classic in his 60”s. He met many new friends and had a lot of fun. Last week he was having breakfast with a special friend at Christo's in Plymouth. Fred had a passion for the old classic cars. We spent many enjoyable weekends going to car shows. To make me happy, we always went through all the antique shops. Joking he'd say, “don't throw anything out - it might be valuable”.



Fred was a very special man. Loving, loyal, trustworthy, and honest. He also possessed the old school worth ethic. He also loved to talk.



On January 31, 1970 Fred married Carol (Townsend), just missing their 50th anniversary by 6 months. Such a happy life - always together. She survives along with a sister, Kathleen (Frank) Besinger of Mantua, OH and their 2 children, son Brent (Audrey) Besinger and their 3 children, Alec, Brooke, and Grant all of Aurora, OH; and daughter Dr. Bridgett Besinger (Dr. Robert Anthenelli) and 2 boys, Maxwell and Jack of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, along with many special cousins and friends. Heartfelt thanks goes to his 75- year friendship with Bob LeVeque and his daughter, Renee and her husband, Eric.



Also to the nursing staff at St. Joe Hospital for their compassionate caring and dignity that was given to both of us.



Fred was proud to say that his wedding ring had never been off his finger. I put it on him and after his passing, I removed it and wear it close to my heart, where he will always be.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory could go to Pet Refuge, Humane Society, or to any . Per Fred's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We will have a toast and a good time -



